Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Expected to return Saturday
Stephenson (illness) participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The rookie winger will occupy a bottom-six role against New Jersey, skating with Jay Beagle and Alex Chiasson on the Capitals' fourth line. Stephenson's been a solid source of secondary scoring for Washington this season, notching two goals and nine points in 27 games, but he's still not worth owning in most season-long fantasy formats.
