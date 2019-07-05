Stephenson filed for salary arbitration Friday, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Stephenson appeared in 64 games last season for the Caps, logging five goals and six assists along with a disappointing minus-13 ice rating. The Canadian's qualifying offer from Washington was $715,000. If both sides reach a deal at or before the arbitration hearing and Stephenson remains with the team, he'll likely be limited to a depth role in 2019-20.