Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: First goal of 2019-20
Stephenson potted a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Stephenson's second-period tally deflected off of Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and into the net behind Cam Talbot. The offensively-challenged Stephenson will take his goals however he can get them -- it's his second point in nine games this season.
