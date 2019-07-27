Stephenson signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract extension with the Capitals on Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson filed for arbitration July 5 after being extended a $715,000 qualifying offer from the Caps in late June. The 25-year-old appeared in 64 games last season, logging 11 points and a minus-13 ice rating.