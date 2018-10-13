Stephenson will start alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Saturday's showdown against the Maple Leafs, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The move is a potential windfall for Stephenson's production, having managed just one assist and a minus-3 rating while averaging 12:09 in ice time thus far in 2018-19. The 24-year-old last played with the dynamic Russian duo in Game 6 of Round 2 against the Penguins in the spring but had an uneventful performance. With Tom Wilson (suspension) sidelined for another 15 games and Kuznetsov needing aid in the faceoff dot, the 77th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft could get an extended look in the top-six if he can produce, which would significantly boost his value across all formats. At a minimum, Stephenson is worth a look as a value proposition in daily formats.