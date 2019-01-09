Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Gone quiet recently
Stephenson has just three goals and seven shots in his last 14 games.
Stephenson has been a serviceable bottom-six forward in his fourth season with the Capitals, tallying five goals and nine points in 40 games. The 24-year-old could get pushed for ice time if the Capitals can stay healthy and therefore his fantasy upside remains murky even in deeper formats.
