Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Ignites hot streak with helper Saturday
Stephenson tallied an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
With points in consecutive games, Stephenson's recall coincides with a significant jump in production from Lars Eller on Washington's third line. It's hard to say if this is the chicken or the egg of this relationship, but the third-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft has improved mightily during his recall after struggling during the preseason. His fantasy value remains capped due to his lack of a firm grasp on his place in the depth chart with Brett Connolly (upper body) expected to return soon, but don't be surprised if Stephenson gets a longer look while the Caps are enjoying greater scoring depth in his presence.
