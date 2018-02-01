Stephenson scored two goals with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

It's his first career two-goal game, and the performance doubled his total on the year. While he's flashed some offensive upside with AHL Hershey, scoring 15 goals and 44 points in 78 games over the last two seasons, Stephenson has yet to get the ice time or linemates he'd need to show whether he can make a similar contribution for the Caps.