Stephenson (illness) is now doubtful for Thursday evening's game against the Bruins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson has been under the weather, though he did take to the ice for morning skate Thursday, which fueled speculation that he'd be ready for the evening's home contest. Either way, we doubt fantasy owners have been putting much stock in a guy who's been averaging only 12:19 of ice time as a rookie. Expect Saturday's home game against the Devils to be a more realistic return target for Stephenson.