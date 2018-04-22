Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Nets two helpers in plum second-line role
Stephenson, who continued to skate on the second line in place of Andre Burakovsky, picked up two assists in a 4-3, Game 5 overtime win over Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Burakovsky is out for the rest of the series, so Stephenson will likely continue to with the plum role on line two for as long as the Caps face the Jackets. The helpers were Stephenson's first career playoff points.
