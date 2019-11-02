Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Notches eventual GWG in blowout win
Stephenson scored a goal and was plus-2 while delivering four hits in a 6-1 win over Buffalo on Friday.
For someone not known for his goal-scoring prowess, the touch Stephenson showed on his backhand goal to finish off an odd-man rush was awfully impressive. His second goal of the year gave the Caps a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the first period and held up as the winner. Stephenson scored a combined 11 goals over the previous two seasons in a bottom-six role and is not a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: First goal of 2019-20•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up shortie•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Gets new extension•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Files for arbitration•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.