Stephenson scored a goal and was plus-2 while delivering four hits in a 6-1 win over Buffalo on Friday.

For someone not known for his goal-scoring prowess, the touch Stephenson showed on his backhand goal to finish off an odd-man rush was awfully impressive. His second goal of the year gave the Caps a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the first period and held up as the winner. Stephenson scored a combined 11 goals over the previous two seasons in a bottom-six role and is not a fantasy asset.