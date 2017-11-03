Stephenson recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating through 12:11 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

This was the first career multi-point game for Stephenson. The Saskatoon native will probably remain in a bottom-six role with the Capitals, so his fantasy appeal is limited. After all, he's recorded a mediocre 25 goals and 81 points through 174 career games in the AHL. It's unlikely he'll suddenly develop into a reliable scorer at the highest level.