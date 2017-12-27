Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Out with illness Wednesday
Stephenson (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Rangers, Callie Caplan of The Washington Post reports.
Stephenson's availability for Thursday's home matchup against the Bruins has yet to be determined. Devante Smith-Pelly is expected to take the 23-year-old's place on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Alex Chiasson in the interim.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Confirmed for Wednesday return•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Remains sidelined•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Exits Saturday's game with upper-body ailment•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Promoted to top six•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Ignites hot streak with helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...