Stephenson (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Rangers, Callie Caplan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson's availability for Thursday's home matchup against the Bruins has yet to be determined. Devante Smith-Pelly is expected to take the 23-year-old's place on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Alex Chiasson in the interim.

