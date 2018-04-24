Stephenson scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 6.

After being held off the scoresheet entirely through the first four games of the series, Stephenson has broken through for back-to-back two-point nights to help put the Caps through to the second round. The 24-year-old had only six goals and 18 points during the regular season, but skating on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie could make Stephenson an intriguing fantasy sleeper against the Penguins if he can hang onto the assignment.