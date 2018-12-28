Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Pots goal Thursday
Stephenson registered a goal during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Stephenson has two goals in his last three contests and is up to four goals and eight points in 34 games -- on pace to match his 18-point campaign from a season ago. His versatility and two-way acumen are a welcome addition to the Capitals, but his fantasy value remains limited by a lack of offensive production and opportunity.
