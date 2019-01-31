Stephenson skated alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson will get a brief promotion for Friday's home game against the Flames while Alex Ovechkin serves his one-game suspension for missing the All-Star game. The 24-year-old winger will be back in the bottom six before long, but his prominent short-term role may appeal to those playing daily formats where his bargain price tag may be worth the risk.