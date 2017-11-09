Stephenson skated on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz is obviously looking for a spark as his second line has gone quite cold in the last few games. The 23-year-old forward is poised to take the place of Jakub Vrana, who has only one point in the last 10 games. Washington's lines are in a great deal of flux to start the season, so it may be a short-lived promotion for the rookie. In any case, his value in standard and daily formats will get a significant boost as a result of the increased icetime with such talented linemates.