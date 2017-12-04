Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Remains sidelined
Stephenson (upper body) is still day-to-day, but is nearing a return, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The 23-year-old was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's game due to the injury, but not much else is known about the situation. With Stephenson out of the lineup Monday, Minnesota native Travis Boyd will make his NHL debut.
