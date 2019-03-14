Stephenson will center the fourth line Thursday against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson has been a healthy scratch during Washington's recent win streak that was ultimately snapped by the Penguins on Tuesday. With only five goals and 10 points in 55 games, the 24-year-old forward will struggle to receive consistent ice time in Washington's crowded bottom six now that Carl Hagelin is in town, so Stephenson carries very little fantasy value.