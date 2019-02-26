Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Running cold
Stephenson has failed to register a single point in his last 10 games.
Stephenson's cold streak has relegated him to the fringes of Washington's roster now that Carl Hagelin is around to challenge him for bottom-six minutes. The 24-year-old forward is a useful penalty-killer, but he offers precious little to fantasy owners now that he's at risk of inconsistent playing time.
