Stephenson tallied a shorthanded assist and won seven of 13 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Stephenson forced a turnover that led to Tom Wilson's shorthanded goal in the second period. The helper was the 25-year-old's first point of the season in his fifth game played. Head coach Todd Reirden seems to have a soft spot for the third-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but his regularity in the lineup is anything but assured given his lack of offense (four shots, no goals) and cap hit, and thus remains of little fantasy value.