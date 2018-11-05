Stephenson skated on the second line during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Stephenson, who has one goal and three points in 12 games thus far, occupied the left wing spot alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie which could give his short-term fantasy value a significant boost. If you're in a deeper league or looking for a potential sleeper in daily formats, the 24-year-old forward might be worth a look.