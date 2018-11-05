Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Skating on second line
Stephenson skated on the second line during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Stephenson, who has one goal and three points in 12 games thus far, occupied the left wing spot alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie which could give his short-term fantasy value a significant boost. If you're in a deeper league or looking for a potential sleeper in daily formats, the 24-year-old forward might be worth a look.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Getting look on top line•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Picks up two points in Game 6 win•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Nets two helpers in plum second-line role•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Buries goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...