Stephenson opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory against the Sabres on Friday.

The 24-year-old was hoping to break out this season, but that hasn't happen through nearly the first half of 2018-19. He had just two points in the previous 12 games coming into Friday, and overall, Stephenson has three goals and seven points in 32 contests. He doesn't have much value outside of dynasty leagues.