Stephenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

The Saskatchewan native's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by Andre Burakovsky's (hand) placement on injured reserve. Most fantasy owners won't be intrigued by a guy who was waived ahead of Opening Night, but Stephenson did record a serviceable 10 goals, 28 assists and plus-9 rating in 72 games with AHL Hershey last season. At the very least, he'll be a nice depth option for the Capitals.