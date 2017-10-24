Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Summoned from minors
Stephenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
The Saskatchewan native's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by Andre Burakovsky's (hand) placement on injured reserve. Most fantasy owners won't be intrigued by a guy who was waived ahead of Opening Night, but Stephenson did record a serviceable 10 goals, 28 assists and plus-9 rating in 72 games with AHL Hershey last season. At the very least, he'll be a nice depth option for the Capitals.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Deemed expendable by Washington•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Close to becoming everyday NHLer•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Agrees to two-year deal•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Jumps down a level•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Recalled Monday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...