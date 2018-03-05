Stephenson recorded an assist and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The apple should help Stephenson move on from a disappointing February in which he managed just two points and nine total shots while averaging 12:06 of ice time in 14 contests. Without a meaningful offensive role, the 23-year-old forward will struggle to maintain much fantasy value even in deeper formats.

