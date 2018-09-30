Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies assist Sunday
Stephenson recorded an assist in 12:35 of ice time during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
Stephenson is slated to open the season on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Devante Smith-Pelly. The 23-year-old winger is a useful utility player for the Capitals but will need to carve out a more significant offensive role to have much fantasy value in 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Picks up two points in Game 6 win•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Nets two helpers in plum second-line role•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Buries goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Lights lamp twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...