Stephenson recorded an assist in 12:35 of ice time during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.

Stephenson is slated to open the season on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Devante Smith-Pelly. The 23-year-old winger is a useful utility player for the Capitals but will need to carve out a more significant offensive role to have much fantasy value in 2018-19.