Stephenson scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Stephenson buried a wrist shot from the slot while nearly every other skater on the ice was occupied by a melee behind the Anaheim net. The goal, Stephenson's third of the season, put the Capitals up 3-0 with 34 seconds left in the second period. Two of his three goals have been game-winners but he remains a bottom-six real-life forward who does not possess any fantasy appeal.