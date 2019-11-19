Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tallies game-winner
Stephenson scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.
Stephenson buried a wrist shot from the slot while nearly every other skater on the ice was occupied by a melee behind the Anaheim net. The goal, Stephenson's third of the season, put the Capitals up 3-0 with 34 seconds left in the second period. Two of his three goals have been game-winners but he remains a bottom-six real-life forward who does not possess any fantasy appeal.
