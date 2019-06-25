Capitals' Chandler Stephenson: Tendered qualifying offer
Stephenson was given a qualifying offer on Tuesday.
Stephenson had a lackluster season with the Capitals, with just five goals and 11 points -- along with an abysmal minus-13 rating -- in 64 games. The 25-year-old will face competition for a depth role should he remain with the Capitals in 2019-20.
