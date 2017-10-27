Stephenson will draw into the lineup Thursday against the Canucks, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Stephenson is expected to take the second-line center position made vacant as Nicklas Backstrom (illness) gets the night off. He's got some incidental fantasy value in deeper leagues and daily formats as a result, but his stint in the top-six is likely to be brief, so keep your expectations modest, but plug him into your lineup if needed.