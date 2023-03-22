Lindgren allowed seven goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lindgren and the Capitals carried a 5-3 lead into the third period before the Blue Jackets scored three times, tying the game 6-6 before Jack Roslovic scored the winner in overtime. It's been a tough stretch for Lindgren as he falls to 1-2-1 with an .854 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 29-year-old netminder is now 13-9-3 with an .898 save percentage this season.