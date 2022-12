Lindgren surrendered two goals on nine shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Lindgren entered the game late in the second period because Darcy Kuemper suffered an upper-body injury. The Capitals were only down 2-1 when Lindgren took the net, so he's been charged with the loss. That brings him down to 2-3-2 with a 3.51 GAA and .890 save percentage in eight games this season. If Kuemper isn't able to play Monday versus Edmonton, then Lindgren will probably get the start.