Lindgren turned aside 24 of 25 shots during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the quick-starting Lightning.

Entering at the 16:22 mark of the first period and trailing 4-0, Lindgren, making his first appearance since Nov. 7, kept the host Lightning from turning the game into a rout. Starter Darcy Kuemper departed after allowing four goals on nine shots. Lindgren blanked the Lightning until Cole Koepke scored his first NHL goal, handing the Lightning a 5-1, third-period advantage. The Lightning later added an empty-net tally.