Lindgren (personal) will serve as the backup goaltender at home for Game 5 against Carolina on Thursday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren has made one appearance in the 2025 playoffs, stopping four of five shots en route to a 6-3 loss to Montreal on April 25. Logan Thompson is expected to serve as the starting netminder versus the Hurricanes.

