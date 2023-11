Lindgren (leg) expects to be available for Thursday's home game versus the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren's status was put into question after he took a puck to an unpadded spot on his leg during Monday's practice. The 29-year-old goaltender stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 13, but hasn't been asked to play in net since. Darcy Kuemper has been leaned on heavily and is expected to continue to serve as the Capitals' No. 1 netminder.