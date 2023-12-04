Lindgren (illness) skated as part of Monday's optional skate and should be available against Arizona, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren was on the ice with fellow reserve netminder Hunter Shepard, so it's possible either goalie could dress as the backup behind Darcy Kuemper on Monday. Eventually, the Caps will return Shepard to the minors with Lindgren slotting into the No. 2 role. A back-to-back against the Rangers and Blackhawks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, could be the next time Lindgren gets a start.