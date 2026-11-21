Lindgren will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Bruins, per Capitals' Play-by-Play Broadcaster John Walton.

Lindgren's last outing was made in relief of Logan Thompson, but the former was ultimately credited with the loss. The 32-year-old Lindgren has struggled this season, posting a 3-4-0 record, a 3.47 GAA and an .864 save percentage over seven outings. With Thompson's subpar performances as of late, Lindgren should continue to see a higher usage rate over the next couple of weeks. However, he remains off the fantasy radar outside of the deepest of leagues given his own inconsistencies. Lindgren will draw Saturday's start against the Bruins, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game this season.