Lindgren stopped 19 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lindgren returned to the starting role after not playing in the 7-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday, but he couldn't avoid another loss. The 31-year-old has struggled in terms of consistency of late, though, going 3-2-0 with a 3.48 GAA and an .861 save percentage over his last six appearances. It seems the Capitals are no longer rotating goaltenders, so Lindgren could remain in a starting role when Washington takes on the Islanders on Tuesday.