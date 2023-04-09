Lindgren made 33 saves in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Lindgren was sharp Saturday -- there's no other way to put it. But he eventually broke after the kitties outshot the Caps 18-3 in the third period. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal with just one minute remaining to push the score to 3-2 and an empty-net goal finished the game. It was Lindgren's best game in 2023 and it could earn him the start in one of the Caps remaining three games.