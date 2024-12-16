Lindgren will tend the twine on the road versus Dallas on Monday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Lindgren will take the first game of the Capitals' back-to-back, which means fantasy managers can expect to see Logan Thompson manning the crease on the road versus Chicago on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Lindgren is riding a four-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.73 GAA and .899 save percentage. At this point, with both backstops playing well, there is no reason to expect the team to deviate from its every-other game approach to dividing the workload between the pipes.