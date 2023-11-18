Lindgren will get the start at home Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Lindgren was stellar in a 35-save shutout effort against the Golden Knights on Wednesday and is getting rewarded with another start. The 29-year-old sports a sterling 1.76 GAA and .947 save percentage behind a 3-1-0 record in four starts and is worth starting in all formats against the struggling Blue Jackets.
