Lindgren will get the start at home Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren was stellar in a 35-save shutout effort against the Golden Knights on Wednesday and is getting rewarded with another start. The 29-year-old sports a sterling 1.76 GAA and .947 save percentage behind a 3-1-0 record in four starts and is worth starting in all formats against the struggling Blue Jackets.