Lindgren will get the road start Sunday against the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren will get back-to-back matinee appearances after stopping 25 of 27 shots faced during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Rangers. The 30-year-old has been the more consistent of the Capitals two netminders and getting the call on back-to-back games indicates Lindgren will continue to have a significant role moving forward. Darcy Kuemper might be at the top of the depth chart, but Lindgren's stellar play (2.25 GAA, .928 save percentage) has turned Washington into a legitimate timeshare between the pipes.