Lindgren made 39 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

The Capitals were out-shot 44-24 on the afternoon, but Lindgren did his best to keep things close until the Avs finally pulled away in the third period. The veteran netminder has given up at least three goals in six straight starts dating back to Dec. 16, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.81 GAA and .881 save percentage.