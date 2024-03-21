Lindgren stopped 22 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews scored just 16 seconds into the first period, setting the tone for the game. Lindgren had allowed only four goals total during a three-start win streak that got snapped with this outing, and despite the ugly result, the 30-year-old netminder still has a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage over nine outings in March.