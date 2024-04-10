Lindgren stopped 42 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Patrick Kane spoiled his shutout bid with just two seconds left in the third period, but it was still a huge performance from Lindgren in a clutch spot -- the win moved the Capitals into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of both the Wings and the Penguins and two ahead of the Flyers. The 30-year-old netminder has had a bumpy beginning to April, allowing 13 goals on 118 shots (.890 save percentage) while going 1-2-1 in four starts, but Washington will give him every chance to rediscover the form that saw him deliver a 2.13 GAA and .932 save percentage over 14 outings in November and December.