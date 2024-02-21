Lindgren made 37 saves in a 6-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

The Devils pumped double-digit shots towards Lindgren in each period but he was up to the task. Finishing with a .949 save percentage, he kicked aside all seven power play shots sent his and received offensive help from his teammates as they provided a lead for him for the majority of the game. Lindgren has not been consistent as of late, allowing 11 goals over a two game span at the end of January and then shutting out the Bruins on Feb. 10. That being said, his regular season has been solid as he has totalled three shutouts and a 2.65 GAA.