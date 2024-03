Lindgren made 43 saves in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Lindgren had a few fluky plays result in goals, but some of them were the function of sloppy plays in front of him that he could do little to hedge against. If there was ever a case for netminder to win the Hart, Lindgren would be the leading actor in that category. The Caps have no business being in the playoff race, and its on his back that they are flirting with that right now.