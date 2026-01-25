Lindgren stopped 34 of 40 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lindgren actually had a better game than the numbers suggest, but the Oilers' top players were in top form Saturday. The Capitals weren't able to build more than a one-goal lead at any point, and three of those slipped away in the third period before Connor McDavid won it in overtime for Edmonton. Lindgren has allowed 14 goals on 105 shots during his three-game losing streak (0-2-1). He's at a 7-6-3 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Logan Thompson is likely to be back between the pipes Tuesday in Seattle.