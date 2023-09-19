Lindgren (upper body) is listed as healthy on the Capitals' training camp roster released Tuesday.

Lindgren missed some time late in 2022-23 with the injury, but it was never expected to keep him out of action to begin this season. The 29-year-old enters 2023-24 as Darcy Kuemper's presumptive backup. Lindgren played in a career-high 31 contests a year ago and should see similar usage, giving him some late-round fantasy appeal in deep formats.