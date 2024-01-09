Lindgren (upper body) could be ready to play as soon as Thursday against the Kraken, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It sounds like as long as Lindgren doesn't suffer a setback in practice leading up to Thursday's contest, he should be an option versus Seattle. Lindgren, who's missed the last five games with his upper-body injury, has gone 7-3-3 while posting an admirable 2.27 GAA and .928 save percentage this year.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Out for next two games•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting Friday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Sharp in light night•