Lindgren made 21 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

After coughing up eight goals against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Lindgren looked like he might be in for another rough outing Friday when the Flyers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 30-year-old netminder didn't lose focus though and shut the door the rest of the way. The win was his 13th of the season, tying the career high he set in 2022-23, but his hold on the starting job for the Capitals could be slipping -- since the beginning of February, Lindgren's gone 4-3-1 in eight starts with a shaky 3.46 GAA and .884 save percentage.